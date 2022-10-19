Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,901,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 138,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,426 shares during the period. Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,650.0% in the first quarter. Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc. now owns 201,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 190,448 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 302,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,050,000 after acquiring an additional 66,964 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.91. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $53.57.

