Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,336,000. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 100,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 65,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $1,179,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Insider Activity

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $118.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $348.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

