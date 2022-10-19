Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in News were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in News by 63.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 439,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 170,975 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in News in the first quarter worth $353,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in News by 9.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in News in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in News by 17,205.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 214,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 213,005 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NWSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on News in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie downgraded News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on News to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.03.

News Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. News Co. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $25.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

News Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Insider Activity at News

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About News

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.