Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 5.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 6.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 23,238 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1,044.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.38. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 1.79.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.23 million. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently -64.35%.

AL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

