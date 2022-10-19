Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 157.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MongoDB by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,095,000 after purchasing an additional 166,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in MongoDB by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,334,000 after purchasing an additional 140,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 621,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,566,000 after purchasing an additional 96,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on MDB. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB to $430.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.11.
MongoDB Price Performance
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $57,265.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,777.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,275 shares of company stock valued at $23,925,529 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
