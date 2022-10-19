Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWU. City State Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

EWU stock opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.38. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $35.09.

