Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,612 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Certara by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Certara by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 242,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Certara by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Certara by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Certara by 9,338.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Certara Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -207.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

CERT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Mclean acquired 20,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $326,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at $685,440. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stephen M. Mclean bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $326,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at $685,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $177,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,057.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,196,893 shares of company stock valued at $107,705,300 in the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

