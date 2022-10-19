Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 4,136 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Gates Industrial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,592,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,692,000 after purchasing an additional 58,158 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Gates Industrial by 23.0% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,793,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,738 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 12.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,141,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,494,000 after purchasing an additional 678,482 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,824,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,663,000 after purchasing an additional 26,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gates Industrial by 3.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,726,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,174,000 after purchasing an additional 172,965 shares in the last quarter.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on GTES shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.94.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE GTES opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.57. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.39 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.24%. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Gates Industrial

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.