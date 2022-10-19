Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 8,118 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,118 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $240,716,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Okta by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Okta by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Okta by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Okta by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Okta

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $186,662.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,487.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,054.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,068 shares of company stock worth $2,439,313. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Okta Trading Up 4.6 %

A number of research firms recently commented on OKTA. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Okta to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $54.41 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.54 and a 52-week high of $272.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. Okta’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

