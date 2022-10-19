Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 818 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 50.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Cognex by 121.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Cognex by 45.5% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter valued at $62,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CGNX opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.59. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $92.17.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $274.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cognex to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cognex from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cognex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

