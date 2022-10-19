Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 820 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 112,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 671.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $50.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average is $45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,707.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,707.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,546 shares of company stock worth $1,883,120 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACGL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

