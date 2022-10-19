Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 976 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,695 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 87.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,911 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of SEA by 63.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,028 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 19.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in SEA by 45.4% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SE. Barclays dropped their price target on SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.87.

Shares of SE stock opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.29. Sea Limited has a one year low of $50.79 and a one year high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

