Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,625 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 461.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $39,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $81,000 in the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pegasystems Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEGA shares. Wedbush lowered Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $131.76.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $274.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.31 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.58%.

Pegasystems Profile

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.