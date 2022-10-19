Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,401,000 after buying an additional 43,877 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 96.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,537 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 401,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,649,000 after purchasing an additional 25,651 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1,320.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 19,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 25.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

PIPR stock opened at $111.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.74. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.18. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $354.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PIPR. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

