Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC) Insider Jeffrey Hovey Sells 220,000 Shares of Stock

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Hovey sold 220,000 shares of Plant Health Care stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total transaction of £19,800 ($23,924.60).
Plant Health Care Trading Up 2.7 %
LON:PHC opened at GBX 9.24 ($0.11) on Wednesday. Plant Health Care plc has a 12 month low of GBX 8.64 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 14 ($0.17). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The company has a market capitalization of £28.15 million and a P/E ratio of -5.13.
About Plant Health Care
