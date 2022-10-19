Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC) Insider Jeffrey Hovey Sells 220,000 Shares of Stock

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Hovey sold 220,000 shares of Plant Health Care stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total transaction of £19,800 ($23,924.60).

Plant Health Care Trading Up 2.7 %

LON:PHC opened at GBX 9.24 ($0.11) on Wednesday. Plant Health Care plc has a 12 month low of GBX 8.64 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 14 ($0.17). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The company has a market capitalization of £28.15 million and a P/E ratio of -5.13.

About Plant Health Care

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the yield and quality of crops, such as corn, soybeans, citrus, sugar cane, and rice, as well as fruits and vegetables.

