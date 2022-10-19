Plexus (PLXS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Plexus to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.32 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect Plexus to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $91.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.43. Plexus has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $99.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.46.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Plexus from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,198. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,198. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $96,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,438,924.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,064 shares of company stock worth $1,797,838. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

