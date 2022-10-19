Pluri (PLUR) & Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Rating) is one of 272 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Pluri to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pluri and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluri N/A -102.61% -52.96% Pluri Competitors -4,054.32% -190.14% -34.04%

Risk & Volatility

Pluri has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pluri’s peers have a beta of 0.71, suggesting that their average share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pluri $230,000.00 -$41.24 million -0.50 Pluri Competitors $754.38 million $143.68 million 4.57

This table compares Pluri and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pluri’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pluri. Pluri is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pluri and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluri 0 0 0 0 N/A Pluri Competitors 736 3643 10400 154 2.67

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 89.51%. Given Pluri’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pluri has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Pluri shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Pluri shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pluri peers beat Pluri on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Pluri

Pluri Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. The company develops placental expanded (PLX) based cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD that is in Phase III clinical trials for the muscle recovery after surgery for hip fracture; in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome associated with COVID-19; and in Phase I/II clinical trial for treatment of steroid-refractory graft versus host disease. It also develops PLX-R18 for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as a solution for the treatment of acute radiation syndrome. The company was formerly known as Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Pluri Inc. in July 2022. Pluri Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

