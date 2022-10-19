Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter worth $238,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE PLYM opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $32.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.69 million, a PE ratio of -21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -106.02%.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

