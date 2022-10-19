Popular (BPOP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Popular to post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.25. Popular had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Popular’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Popular to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Popular Price Performance

Shares of BPOP opened at $75.49 on Wednesday. Popular has a 1-year low of $67.77 and a 1-year high of $99.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.15.

Popular Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Popular’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Popular news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $110,944.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at $745,965.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Popular news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,965.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $774,461.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,486,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,018 shares of company stock worth $1,290,856. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Popular

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,580,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,667,000 after buying an additional 35,331 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 394.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after buying an additional 883,818 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 5.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,883,000 after buying an additional 28,481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 29.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,138,000 after buying an additional 98,152 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 17.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 361,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,545,000 after buying an additional 54,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

