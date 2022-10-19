Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLRG) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLRG – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.30 and last traded at $22.30. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.26.

