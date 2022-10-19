Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Holdings Lowered by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,266 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 103,115 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 139.2% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Progress Software by 75.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $55,125.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,869.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $55,125.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,869.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $232,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,820 shares of company stock worth $831,761. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRGS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.75.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

