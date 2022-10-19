Prosperity Bancshares (PB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 43.50%. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

NYSE PB opened at $74.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.11. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $64.69 and a one year high of $80.46. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Hovde Group raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.