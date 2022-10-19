Providence First Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Providence First Trust Co lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parametrica Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 7,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,395 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,052,000 after buying an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 918,904 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $236,002,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 126,080 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,381,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 21,098 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Microsoft from $354.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.68.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $238.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.13 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

