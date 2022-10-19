PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) Insider Sarah Pollard Purchases 76 Shares of Stock

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC – Get Rating) insider Sarah Pollard bought 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £147.44 ($178.15).

Sarah Pollard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

On Wednesday, August 17th, Sarah Pollard bought 70 shares of PZ Cussons stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £148.40 ($179.31).

PZ Cussons Stock Performance

PZC opened at GBX 194 ($2.34) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 197.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 200.89. The stock has a market cap of £831.73 million and a PE ratio of 1,616.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.51. PZ Cussons Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 177.80 ($2.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 227 ($2.74).

PZ Cussons Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.73 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from PZ Cussons’s previous dividend of $2.67. PZ Cussons’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PZC shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.14) price target on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

PZ Cussons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.