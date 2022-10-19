Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,484 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RADI. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RADI opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.76. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $18.79. The company has a market cap of $800.33 million, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RADI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

