RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,584 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBB. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 22.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 36.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Vincent Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $67,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,098.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,019 shares of company stock worth $250,213. Corporate insiders own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $29.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $408.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.85.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 13.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp to $22.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

RBB Bancorp Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

