RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBCP) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Rating) were up 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $109.03 and last traded at $109.03. Approximately 629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 33,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.15.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.73.

RBC Bearings Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%.

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

In related news, Director Edward Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.45, for a total value of $757,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,203.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other RBC Bearings news, Director Edward Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.45, for a total value of $757,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,203.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.31, for a total value of $1,822,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,603,245.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,725 shares of company stock worth $16,185,675 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,677,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $30,864,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $24,332,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $19,944,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $16,422,000.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

