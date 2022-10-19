RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBCP) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Rating) were up 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $109.03 and last traded at $109.03. Approximately 629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 33,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.15.
RBC Bearings Stock Up 1.8 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.73.
RBC Bearings Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%.
Insider Activity at RBC Bearings
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,677,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $30,864,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $24,332,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $19,944,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $16,422,000.
About RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RBC Bearings (RBCP)
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.