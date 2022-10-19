Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Trading Down 2.6%

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 4.11 and last traded at 4.12. 96,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 236,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.23.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $829.58 million and a PE ratio of -2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of 4.43 and a 200 day moving average of 4.98.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas potential in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square km2 located in northwestern Botswana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reconnaissance Energy Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reconnaissance Energy Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.