Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Stake Trimmed by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,174 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $764.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

Redwood Trust declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 11.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 242.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on RWT. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Redwood Trust to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research lowered Redwood Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

