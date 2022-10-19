Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) CFO Sells $264,741.00 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ REGN opened at $722.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $761.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $670.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $647.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.97 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $692.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $753.29.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.
