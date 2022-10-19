Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) CFO Sells $264,741.00 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $722.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $761.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $670.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $647.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.97 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $692.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $753.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

