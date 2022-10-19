Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $12.00. The company traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 37285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Repay from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Repay from $16.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Repay from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Insider Activity at Repay

In other Repay news, Director Peter J. Kight acquired 56,956 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $557,029.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,443,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,713.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Repay news, Director Peter J. Kight acquired 56,956 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $557,029.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,443,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,713.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,890 shares in the company, valued at $657,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Repay

Repay Stock Down 3.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 42.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Repay by 5.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Repay by 8.2% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Repay by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $551.47 million, a P/E ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Repay’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

See Also

