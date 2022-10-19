Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for KeyCorp (KEY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY):

10/12/2022 – KeyCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2022 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $16.50.

9/28/2022 – KeyCorp had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2022 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.50 to $23.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average is $18.40. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after acquiring an additional 136,741 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,127,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,560,000 after acquiring an additional 834,564 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 65.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,479,000 after buying an additional 5,406,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in KeyCorp by 280.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,873,000 after buying an additional 8,693,488 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.