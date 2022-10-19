Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI) Insider Robert Whiteman Buys 20,000 Shares

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Rating) insider Robert Whiteman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £18,200 ($21,991.30).

Residential Secure Income Trading Down 0.9 %

LON RESI opened at GBX 90.60 ($1.09) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £167.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,128.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 105.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 105.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.07. Residential Secure Income plc has a 52 week low of GBX 85.98 ($1.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 117.50 ($1.42).

Get Residential Secure Income alerts:

Residential Secure Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a GBX 1.29 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Residential Secure Income’s payout ratio is 63.50%.

About Residential Secure Income

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising £180 million in its IPO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Residential Secure Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Residential Secure Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.