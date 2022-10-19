Reviewing Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) and Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) and Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Clever Leaves and Rain Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clever Leaves 0 1 3 0 2.75 Rain Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Clever Leaves presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 936.48%. Rain Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 181.43%. Given Clever Leaves’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Clever Leaves is more favorable than Rain Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

18.5% of Clever Leaves shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Rain Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Clever Leaves shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of Rain Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Clever Leaves and Rain Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clever Leaves $15.37 million 1.35 -$45.73 million ($1.48) -0.33 Rain Therapeutics N/A N/A -$51.39 million ($2.70) -1.97

Clever Leaves has higher revenue and earnings than Rain Therapeutics. Rain Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clever Leaves, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Clever Leaves and Rain Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clever Leaves -221.98% -46.57% -31.12% Rain Therapeutics N/A -58.24% -52.50%

Volatility & Risk

Clever Leaves has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rain Therapeutics has a beta of -0.7, suggesting that its share price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clever Leaves beats Rain Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers. Rain Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

