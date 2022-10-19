Reviewing Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) & CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL)

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) and CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Exagen and CannLabs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exagen -85.36% -47.85% -31.45% CannLabs N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.9% of Exagen shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of Exagen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exagen 0 1 3 0 2.75 CannLabs 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Exagen and CannLabs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Exagen presently has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 566.67%. Given Exagen’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Exagen is more favorable than CannLabs.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exagen and CannLabs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exagen $48.30 million 0.84 -$26.85 million ($2.22) -1.13 CannLabs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CannLabs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exagen.

Risk & Volatility

Exagen has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannLabs has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Exagen beats CannLabs on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc. develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Its lead testing product is AVISE CTD that enables differential diagnosis for patients presenting with symptoms indicative of various connective tissue diseases (CTDs) and other related diseases with overlapping symptoms. The company offers AVISE Lupus that measures activation of the complement system by quantifying the level of B-cell C4d and erythrocyte bound C4d in the patient's blood; and AVISE APS, which consists of a panel of autoantibody tests that aids in the diagnosis and management of APS. In addition, it provides AVISE SLE Prognostic, a panel of autoantibodies for assessing the potential for complications affecting the kidney, brain, and cardiovascular system; AVISE Vasculitis AAV, which utilizes a testing panel of individual analytes to provide physicians with results in the assessment and monitoring of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody and associated vasculitis; AVISE Anti-CarP test, which identifies RA patients with severe disease; and AVISE PC4d to measure platelet- bound C4d. Further, the company offers AVISE SLE Monitor, a biomarker blood test; AVISE MTX, a patented and validated blood test; and AVISE HCQ, a blood test to monitor levels of hydroxychloroquine. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Research Institute to develop novel patented biomarkers. The company was formerly known as Exagen Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Exagen Inc. in January 2019. Exagen Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

About CannLabs

CannLabs, Inc. provides cannabis testing laboratory services in the United States. Its testing services include potency testing, residual solvent analysis, microbiological testing, pesticide testing, heavy metals testing, nutrient analysis, terpenes analysis, shelf-life/stability studies, gene expression testing, and genotyping/phenotyping testing. The company also offers data/analytics and consulting, as well as education services. CannLabs, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado.

