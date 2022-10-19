Reviewing GitLab (GTLB) and Its Rivals

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) is one of 414 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare GitLab to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.7% of GitLab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of GitLab shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get GitLab alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GitLab and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GitLab $252.65 million -$155.14 million -31.75 GitLab Competitors $1.81 billion $284.04 million 19.80

Profitability

GitLab’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GitLab. GitLab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares GitLab and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GitLab -51.69% -20.93% -15.72% GitLab Competitors -81.57% -86.34% -8.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GitLab and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GitLab 0 1 12 0 2.92 GitLab Competitors 1691 11560 24585 540 2.62

GitLab currently has a consensus target price of $80.46, indicating a potential upside of 66.73%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 49.01%. Given GitLab’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe GitLab is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

GitLab rivals beat GitLab on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle. It helps organizations to plan, build, secure, and deploy software to drive business outcomes. The company also provides related training and professional services. The company was formerly known as GitLab B.V. and changed its name to GitLab Inc. in July 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.