Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) and Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) and Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ribbon Communications and Embark Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ribbon Communications -31.21% -0.25% -0.10% Embark Technology N/A -82.66% -44.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ribbon Communications and Embark Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ribbon Communications 0 1 1 0 2.50 Embark Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ribbon Communications presently has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 172.18%. Embark Technology has a consensus target price of $233.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3,321.31%. Given Embark Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Embark Technology is more favorable than Ribbon Communications.

86.7% of Ribbon Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Ribbon Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of Embark Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ribbon Communications has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embark Technology has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ribbon Communications and Embark Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ribbon Communications $844.96 million 0.49 -$177.18 million ($1.72) -1.44 Embark Technology N/A N/A -$124.21 million N/A N/A

Embark Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ribbon Communications.

Summary

Embark Technology beats Ribbon Communications on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc. provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration. It also offers session border controller and network transformation products. This segment serves private, public, or hybrid cloud infrastructures, as well as data centers, enterprise premises, and service provider networks. It also provides multiple solutions for VoIP, VoLTE, VoNR, and UC&C in network, on-premises, or via the telco cloud. The IP Optical Networks segment provides hardware and software solutions for IP networking, switching, routing, and optical transport to support and enable technologies, such as 5G, distributed cloud computing, and corresponding applications. It also offers multiple solutions, including 5G-native solutions for mobile-backhaul, metro and edge aggregation, core networking, data center interconnect, legacy NTR, and transport solutions for wholesale carriers. This segment serves utilities, government, defense, finance, transportation, and education and research industries, as well as service providers and enterprises. It also provides advanced analytics solutions and next generation products that provides cloud-native and streaming analytics platform for networks and subscribers. The company was formerly known as Sonus Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ribbon Communications Inc. in November 2017. Ribbon Communications Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Embark Technology

Embark Technology, Inc. develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

