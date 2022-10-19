Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Trading 6.4% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.4% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $25.70 and last traded at $25.70. Approximately 1,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 66,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

Specifically, President Kevin Riley sold 3,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $103,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 171,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 9,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $255,723.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,121.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Kevin Riley sold 3,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $103,922.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 171,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 11,493 shares of company stock worth $242,990 and sold 74,131 shares worth $1,895,470. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered Riley Exploration Permian from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Up 6.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $510.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $88.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.68 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 26.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. This is a positive change from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter worth $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 233.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 700.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 300.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

