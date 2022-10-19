Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Critical Comparison

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.5% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of MercadoLibre shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of MercadoLibre shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and MercadoLibre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 18.78% 27.06% 9.63% MercadoLibre 2.68% 19.66% 2.41%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 3 3 2 0 1.88 MercadoLibre 0 1 10 0 2.91

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and MercadoLibre, as provided by MarketBeat.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus price target of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.06%. MercadoLibre has a consensus price target of $1,403.64, indicating a potential upside of 64.50%. Given MercadoLibre’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MercadoLibre is more favorable than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Volatility and Risk

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MercadoLibre has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and MercadoLibre’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $1.42 billion 5.01 $151.87 million $2.64 24.23 MercadoLibre $7.07 billion 6.08 $83.30 million $4.73 180.40

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MercadoLibre. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MercadoLibre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MercadoLibre beats Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery. The company also offers live auction events with online bidding. It sells used equipment to its customers through live unreserved auctions at 40 auction sites worldwide. The company serves construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry sectors. It operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps. The company also offers Mercado Fondo that allows users to invest funds deposited in their Mercado Pago accounts; Mercado Credito, which extends loans to certain merchants and consumers; and Mercado Envios logistics solution that enables sellers on its platform to utilize third-party carriers and other logistics service providers, as well as fulfillment and warehousing services for sellers. In addition, it provides Mercado Libre Classifieds, an online classified listing service, where users can list and purchase motor vehicles, real estate, and services; Mercado Libre Ads, an advertising platform, which enables large retailers and brands to promote their products and services on the Internet; and Mercado Shops, an online storefronts solution that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own digital stores. MercadoLibre, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.