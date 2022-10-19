RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 338,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,997 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RLJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

RLJ stock opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -17.86%.

Insider Transactions at RLJ Lodging Trust

In related news, Director Patricia L. Gibson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,778.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Articles

