Roper Technologies (ROP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Roper Technologies to post earnings of $3.45 per share for the quarter. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2022 guidance at $13.46-$13.62 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at $3.42-$3.46 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Roper Technologies to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ROP stock opened at $375.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $395.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.94. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.56.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

