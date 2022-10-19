RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,854 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $3,098,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

RPT stock opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $746.42 million, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.01%.

RPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on RPT Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

