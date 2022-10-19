Ryder System (R) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Ryder System to post earnings of $3.70 per share for the quarter. Ryder System has set its FY22 guidance at $14.30-14.80 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ryder System to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

R stock opened at $78.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.53 and a 200-day moving average of $75.04. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

Several brokerages recently commented on R. StockNews.com started coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ryder System by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ryder System by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Ryder System by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

