Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 197.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,089 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ryerson by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,412,000 after buying an additional 621,219 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Ryerson by 610.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 126,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 108,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ryerson by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 252,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 105,382 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ryerson by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 92,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryerson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ryerson in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Ryerson stock opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.68. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $44.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.93.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 95.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is 4.53%.

In other Ryerson news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

