Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 123 to GBX 119. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Sabre Insurance Group traded as low as GBX 87.50 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 89.56 ($1.08), with a volume of 582135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.90 ($1.10).

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBRE. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 232 ($2.80) to GBX 222 ($2.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 194.20 ($2.35).

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 8,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £9,914.62 ($11,979.97). In other news, insider Adam Richard Westwood bought 10,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £10,040.55 ($12,132.13). Also, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 8,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £9,914.62 ($11,979.97). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 112,343 shares of company stock worth $11,760,517.

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance

Sabre Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £223 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,516.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 107.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 162.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

About Sabre Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.