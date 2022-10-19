Saga plc (LON:SAGA) Insider Gemma Godfrey Acquires 12,438 Shares of Stock

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Rating) insider Gemma Godfrey acquired 12,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £9,950.40 ($12,023.20).

Saga stock opened at GBX 79.90 ($0.97) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £112.13 million and a PE ratio of -3.98. Saga plc has a 52-week low of GBX 72.30 ($0.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 333.80 ($4.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 135.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 179.57.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Saga from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 92 ($1.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

