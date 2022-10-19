Salem Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,127 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Salem Capital Management Inc. cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.3% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $118.84 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.85.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

