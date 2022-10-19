Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€160.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €160.00 ($163.27) target price by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VOW3. set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($239.80) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €197.00 ($201.02) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €316.00 ($322.45) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €130.40 ($133.06) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion and a PE ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of €140.51 and a 200 day moving average of €143.32. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a 52 week high of €208.35 ($212.60).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

