Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BFS. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 3.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Saul Centers Stock Up 0.8 %

Saul Centers stock opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $916.31 million, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.78. Saul Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $56.22.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.01%.

BFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

About Saul Centers

(Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.