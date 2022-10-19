Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,628,792 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 95.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 768.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $49.83. The company has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.22.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.16.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

